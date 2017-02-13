Badgers fall four spots in A.P. poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers fall four spots in A.P. poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers' home loss to Northwestern has cost them four spots in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. Wisconsin checks in at No. 11 this week. The Badgers travel to Michigan on Thursday.

Associated Press Top 25

                                     Record    Pts  Prv
  1.  Gonzaga  (60)        26-0    1620      1
  2.  Villanova  (5)      24-2    1564      2
  3.  Kansas                    22-3    1493      3
  4.  Baylor                    22-3    1394      6
  5.  Arizona                  23-3    1301      9
  6.  UCLA                        23-3    1276    10
  7.  Oregon                    22-4    1229      5
  8.  Louisville            20-5    1204      4
  9.  West  Virginia      20-5    1012    13
10.  North  Carolina    21-5    1005      8
11.  Wisconsin              21-4      868      7
12.  Duke                        20-5      857    18
13.  Kentucky                20-5      854    15
14.  Virginia                18-6      825    12
15.  Florida                  20-5      717    17
16.  Purdue                    20-5      682    16
17.  Florida  State      21-5      665    14
18.  Cincinnati            22-3      634    11
19.  SMU                          22-4      415    25
20.  Creighton              21-4      298    23
21.  South  Carolina    20-5      296    19
22.  Saint  Mary's        22-3      269    20
23.  Maryland                21-4      136    21
24.  Butler                    19-6      129    22
25.  Notre  Dame            19-7      122      --
   Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

