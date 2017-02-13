Local restaurant group sacrifices profits so employees can attend Day Without Latinos rally

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The largest local restaurant group in Dane County shut down a few of its locations and operated with a skeleton crew at others Monday, after agreeing to allow a number of its employees to attend the Day Without Latinos rally in Milwaukee.

Food Fight Restaurant Group owns a total of 19 restaurants in the greater Madison area and executives with the company estimate about one-third of their employees are Latino.

"And the reason we've been so successful is because of our people," said Greg Frank, Food Fight Vice-President of Community Relations. "And when our people came to us and asked for our support - so they could go to the rally today - we said 'how can we make that happen?'"

That meant closing down three restaurants for the day: Eldorado Grill and Coopers Tavern in Madison; and Market Street Diner and Bakery in Sun Prairie.

Food Fight either limited hours or menus at the rest of their locations.

The decision came right in the middle of "Food Fight Foodie Week" - when each restaurant in the group serves three course meals after 5:00 p.m.

"So there is a financial impact, but certainly the positive impact that our employees have made for us - for so many years - far outweighs the minor impact of today," said Frank.

Food Fight posted its decision on its Facebook page Sunday night and Frank said the overwhelming majority of customer comments were supportive.