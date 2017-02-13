Wisconsin fire officials ask Walker for help

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County. It left many cleaning up debris and patching roofs.More >>
Severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County. It left many cleaning up debris and patching roofs.More >>
Several rounds of storms hit southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, dropping hail in places, damaging buildings and knocking down trees in many spots.More >>
Several rounds of storms hit southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, dropping hail in places, damaging buildings and knocking down trees in many spots.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
Get ready for the most dramatic viewing party ever! WKOW is hosting Madison’s OFFICIAL “Bachelorette” viewing party on premiere night Monday, May 22 from 6:30 to 10pm at Twist@ Radisson Hotel...More >>
Get ready for the most dramatic viewing party ever! WKOW is hosting Madison’s OFFICIAL “Bachelorette” viewing party on premiere night Monday, May 22 from 6:30 to 10pm at Twist@ Radisson Hotel...More >>
UW-Madison reported their Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning.More >>
UW-Madison reported their Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning.More >>
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.More >>
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.More >>
The Madison Police Department is investigating three robberies Tuesday that seem to be unrelated.More >>
The Madison Police Department is investigating three robberies Tuesday that seem to be unrelated.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville.More >>
Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of one Madison neighborhood are on edge after bullets ripped through several buildings on Beld Street late Monday afternoon.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of one Madison neighborhood are on edge after bullets ripped through several buildings on Beld Street late Monday afternoon.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW) - Despite the fact that Monday's storms only had straight-line winds, tornado sirens were activated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW) - Despite the fact that Monday's storms only had straight-line winds, tornado sirens were activated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.More >>
Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station outside Chicago.More >>
Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station outside Chicago.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 am on North Wickham Court.
Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds fired and saw at least one car get hit at the time of the shooting.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 am on North Wickham Court.
Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds fired and saw at least one car get hit at the time of the shooting.More >>
The death of a teenager in South Carolina has doctors across the country warning people to be careful with how much caffeine they consume.More >>
The death of a teenager in South Carolina has doctors across the country warning people to be careful with how much caffeine they consume.More >>