Wisconsin fire officials ask Walker for help

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,' adviser says

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

No rush to Trump judgment, Ryan says; Dems demand deep probe

Jurors are deliberating in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

First active-duty U.S. Navy admiral convicted of federal crime sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators.

Former admiral gets 18 months in jail for lying

The Republican chairman of a House panel is urging lawmakers to turn the nation's air traffic control operations over to a new non-profit corporation.

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.

A man suspected of robbing banks in New York City and Los Angeles has been arrested.

Police: 'Coast to Coast' bank robber arrested in New York

This year's National Geographic Bee champion spent a year foregoing school field trips and friends' birthday parties to pore over spreadsheets he created with dossiers on every country in the world.

A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

Colorado man to be freed early now in immigration custody

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in a string of bombings.

Las Vegas police say an officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly chase at a casino over the weekend.

Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting last year of an unarmed black man.

The Latest: Oklahoma governor appeals for calm after verdict

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin fire officials are calling on Gov. Scott Walker to expand the use of circuit interrupters in new homes.

Fire fighters, electrical inspectors and other fire safety officials held a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday asking Walker to enact the recommendation of an advisory panel of experts.

The state's Department of Safety and Professional Services did not initially act on the recommendation but it has not taken final action.

The Wisconsin Homebuilders Association opposes additional circuit interrupters because that could add about $500 to the cost of a new home.

Middleton electrical inspector Bill Neitzel chaired the advisory group. He says people's lives are at risk and "public safety should not be a political football."

Circuit interrupters sense current and arcing and prevent electrical fires and electrocution.