Former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleads guilty to animal mistreat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleads guilty to animal mistreatment

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleaded no contest on Monday to mistreatment.

56-year-old Terri Lynn Benson was charged with mistreatment of animals after three young hunters found Misty inside of a bag with severe head wounds.

Benson had admitted to hitting the black lab multiple times with a hammer. The court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.