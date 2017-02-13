Former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleads guilty to animal mistreatment

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleaded no contest on Monday to mistreatment.



56-year-old Terri Lynn Benson was charged with mistreatment of animals after three young hunters found Misty inside of a bag with severe head wounds.



Benson had admitted to hitting the black lab multiple times with a hammer. The court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.