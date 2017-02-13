Toxicology report may provide answers in death of Lafayette County dogs

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) --- A Lafayette County family has some answers, but are still looking for others after the deaths of their dogs.

A toxicology report shows chemicals were involved. The dogs were found dead on a farm near the town of Mineral Point.

Tracy Butson said her daughter left their house at 11 a.m. last Sunday.

“And Travis came home between 11:30 a.m and 11:45 a.m to find one of our puppies was dead by a wood pile with foam at the mouth."

She says her son Travis quickly began searching the property for their other dogs.

“He thought the other two dogs had ran off. Until he searched the farm and a couple of hours later found the other two in various locations,” Butson said.

“One was found right under the picnic table, on the side on mine and my grandpa's house, and one up near the burn pile where we burn all our wood and trash. and underneath our barn,” said Butson's son Trevor King.

The family is devastated by the loss.

“The puppies were working dogs for the cattle. We're just getting them trained. Bella was their little protector,” Butson said.

Law enforcement are still working to figure out who killed the dogs. But a toxicology report recently released provides new evidence on how the dogs died.

“The report does say that is was a highly toxic chemical, that causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, low blood pressure and death. And it was mixed with raw hamburger,” Butson said.

Butson said investigators believes it may be an isolated incident. The family believes someone killed the pets, because they say they don't feed their dogs raw hamburger.

Meanwhile, the family struggles to understand how something like this could happen.

“The dogs suffered. even though it was only a half an hour window, it was not a good half an hour for those puppies. Or my Bella. I want justice for them,” Butson said.

We reached out to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office for an update on the investigation, but we haven't heard back from them.