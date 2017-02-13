Local woman donates kidney to stranger after 27 News story

(WKOW) -- A young Dane County man has been given the gift of life by a stranger.



20-year-old Jordan Wendt has been on the wait list to get a kidney for three years. Last year, his kidney failure he's had since birth worsened and he had to go on dialysis. Doctors said his best chance for recovery would be a living donor.



27 News reported on Jordan Wendt's story last summer, to raise awareness of more than 1,000 people waiting for kidneys at UW's transplant center in Madison. The next day, a local woman started the process to donate her own kidney to him.



Renee Shanley says it was his passion to help others that inspired her. Jordan had used his Make-a-Wish money to buy lawn care equipment so he could start his own business, with a focus on offering free services to senior citizens.



"I really didn't have to think twice about it," she says. "I watched the video, I did a little research, and within the next day I was contacting the transplant coordinator. He's an amazing young man. He's 20-years-old and he's got a long life to live and if I can help that, that's what I wanted to do."



After months of rigorous testing, doctors told them Renee was an "amazing match".



"[My dad] got a phone call and I knew right away because he was crying and everything," says Jordan.



But doctors advised they should not meet until after surgery.



"It was that following Saturday morning a knock came at the door and we opened up the door," says Tina Wendt, Jordan's step mother. "[Renee] came in and she says, 'I'm Renee, I'm your donor.' And then we all broke down in tears and pretty much expressed our gratitude and what an angel she is."

Months later, the two have developed a special bond, becoming like family.



"[Renee] gave my son life," says Bill Wendt, Jordan's father. "Dialysis takes years off your life and now my son can live a productive life for a long time."



They've gotten together to exchange Christmas gifts and celebrate birthdays. Renee gave Jordan a charm that depicts a kidney, to share their connection that her kidney is with him now.



Since the transplant, Jordan has had some bumps along the road to recovery, but his family says he's doing well. He'll continue his mowing company and he's also going to get back into stock car racing, which he did as a teenager. He's starting a new series in May and he's getting a special decal for his car that says 'RENEE'.