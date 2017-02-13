Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

European Union and U.S. transport and security officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

European Union and U.S. transport and security officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

Talks on airplane laptop ban end with no ban, more talks

Talks on airplane laptop ban end with no ban, more talks

First active-duty U.S. Navy admiral convicted of federal crime sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators.

First active-duty U.S. Navy admiral convicted of federal crime sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators.

Former admiral gets 18 months in jail for lying

Former admiral gets 18 months in jail for lying

The Republican chairman of a House panel is urging lawmakers to turn the nation's air traffic control operations over to a new non-profit corporation.

The Republican chairman of a House panel is urging lawmakers to turn the nation's air traffic control operations over to a new non-profit corporation.

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.

This year's National Geographic Bee champion spent a year foregoing school field trips and friends' birthday parties to pore over spreadsheets he created with dossiers on every country in the world.

This year's National Geographic Bee champion spent a year foregoing school field trips and friends' birthday parties to pore over spreadsheets he created with dossiers on every country in the world.

A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

Colorado man to be freed early now in immigration custody

Colorado man to be freed early now in immigration custody

Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting last year of an unarmed black man.

Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting last year of an unarmed black man.

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in a string of bombings.

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in...

Las Vegas police say an officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly chase at a casino over the weekend.

Las Vegas police say an officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly chase at a casino over the weekend.

A Massachusetts doctoral student is trying to force the CIA to open up about how it uses jokes on social media.

A Massachusetts doctoral student is trying to force the CIA to open up about how it uses jokes on social media.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say several cars caught fire in the main parking structure at Disneyland, and about a half-dozen people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Anaheim police said Monday that the fires that broke out at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure have been extinguished and firefighters are working to clear smoke.

Police say the structure has been evacuated, but five to seven people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Gray smoke could be seen pouring out of the structure when the blazes were first reported, but it was slowly starting to dissipate.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

The Mickey & Friends Structure, with sections named for Disney characters and trams that take visitors to the entrance to the Disney Resort's two theme parks, is a familiar spot for millions of visitors.

