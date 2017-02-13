Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure

Thursday, May 18 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:29:55 GMT
Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in...More >>
Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in a string of bombings.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:29:09 GMT
This year's National Geographic Bee champion spent a year foregoing school field trips and friends' birthday parties to pore over spreadsheets he created with dossiers on every country in the world.More >>
This year's National Geographic Bee champion spent a year foregoing school field trips and friends' birthday parties to pore over spreadsheets he created with dossiers on every country in the world.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:28:56 GMT
A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.More >>
A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say several cars caught fire in the main parking structure at Disneyland, and about a half-dozen people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Anaheim police said Monday that the fires that broke out at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure have been extinguished and firefighters are working to clear smoke.
Police say the structure has been evacuated, but five to seven people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Gray smoke could be seen pouring out of the structure when the blazes were first reported, but it was slowly starting to dissipate.
There was no immediate word on a cause.
The Mickey & Friends Structure, with sections named for Disney characters and trams that take visitors to the entrance to the Disney Resort's two theme parks, is a familiar spot for millions of visitors.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com