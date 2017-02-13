Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case

Posted: Updated:

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ruled that confessions made to police will be admissible at the trial for one of two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move 14-year-old Morgan Geyser's trial out of Waukesha County.

Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur) have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner (LYT'-nur) 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2lDcTn4 ) reports Geyser's trial is set for Oct. 2. A hearing on the same motions from Weier is scheduled next week.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.