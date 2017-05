MILWAUKEE (AP) - Investigators are looking into the death of an 11-week-old child in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the death apparently is the result of the baby sleeping with his or her mother. First responders were called to a Milwaukee home Sunday after the infant was found unresponsive.

An autopsy is expected to be done Monday.

