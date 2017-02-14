Senate confirms Mnuchin, Shulkin cabinet nominations - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Senate confirms Mnuchin, Shulkin cabinet nominations

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Senate confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees Monday: Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary and David Shulkin as secretary of Veterans Affairs.
    The vote to confirm Shulkin, a physician, was 100-0.
    Shulkin is a former Obama administration official who had served as the VA's top health official since 2015.
       He is the first non-veteran to lead the government's second-largest department.
   Shulkin has pledged a more modest approach to fixing the VA than had been suggested by Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
    The 57-year-old physician has ruled out wide-scale firings and privatization of the embattled agency as ways to reduce the length of time veterans must wait for medical care.
      Mnuchin's confirmation was more  contentious, with approval on a 53-47 vote, despite complaints by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank.
      Republicans said Mnuchin's long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job.
    Mnuchin is also a former top executive at Goldman Sachs.
   Democrats complained that Mnuchin made much of his fortune by foreclosing on families during the financial crisis.
   Mnuchin assembled a group to buy the failed IndyMac.
    He renamed it OneWest and turned it around, selling it for a profit in 2014.

