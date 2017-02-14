Baldwin and Johnson find common ground in newly appointed Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Republican Senator Ron Johnson found common ground Monday voting to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin.

Baldwin who has been critical of the new administration released a statement early Monday, saying in part, "I am confident he (Dr. Shulkin) shares my commitment to make sure the VA is providing our nation’s veterans, and their families the high quality care they have earned," Baldwin said adding, "I will continue my work in the Senate holding the VA accountable and I believe that Dr. Shulkin is someone I can continue working with to fix problems, and put solutions in place to improve services and care for our veterans."

Johnson had similar praise saying, “I voted to confirm Dr. Shulkin because he pledged to bring needed reforms and accountability to the VA. Our nation’s finest deserve no less than the highest quality care," adding that, "We must ensure that our veterans have access to the quality health services they need, VA whistleblowers are protected, and bad apples are held accountable.”

In a rare show of bipartisanship the Senate voted 100-0 overwhelmingly approving Shulkin, a former Obama administration official.

Shulkin secured the support of Democrats by pledging to always protect veteran's interests, even if it meant disagreeing with President Trump.