Baldwin and Johnson find common ground in newly appointed Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Court records show a person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in Westport had a six year old child in his car, when he was later contacted by officers over suspicion of drunken drivingMore >>
Court records show a person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in Westport had a six year old child in his car, when he was later contacted by officers over suspicion of drunken drivingMore >>
Severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County. It left many cleaning up debris and patching roofs.More >>
Severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County. It left many cleaning up debris and patching roofs.More >>
Severe weather moved through Rock County and other parts of southern Wisconsin, knocking down power lines and trees as high winds swept through the region along with lightning and thunder. On the 300-block of West Racine Street, the wind was no match for one tree as it split in half and fell on top of a home.More >>
Severe weather moved through Rock County and other parts of southern Wisconsin, knocking down power lines and trees as high winds swept through the region along with lightning and thunder. On the 300-block of West Racine Street, the wind was no match for one tree as it split in half and fell on top of a home.More >>
Several rounds of storms hit southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, dropping hail in places, damaging buildings and knocking down trees in many spots.More >>
Several rounds of storms hit southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, dropping hail in places, damaging buildings and knocking down trees in many spots.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a community response team was deployed to a Madison shooting scene for the first time, as an experiment to help glean critical information, and facilitate emergency services to those affected by the violenceMore >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a community response team was deployed to a Madison shooting scene for the first time, as an experiment to help glean critical information, and facilitate emergency services to those affected by the violenceMore >>
UW-Madison reported their Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning.More >>
UW-Madison reported their Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning.More >>
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.More >>
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.More >>
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.More >>
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.More >>
The Madison Police Department is investigating three robberies Tuesday that seem to be unrelated.More >>
The Madison Police Department is investigating three robberies Tuesday that seem to be unrelated.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville.More >>
Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of one Madison neighborhood are on edge after bullets ripped through several buildings on Beld Street late Monday afternoon.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of one Madison neighborhood are on edge after bullets ripped through several buildings on Beld Street late Monday afternoon.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW) - Despite the fact that Monday's storms only had straight-line winds, tornado sirens were activated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW) - Despite the fact that Monday's storms only had straight-line winds, tornado sirens were activated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.More >>
Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station outside Chicago.More >>
Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station outside Chicago.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 am on North Wickham Court.
Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds fired and saw at least one car get hit at the time of the shooting.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 am on North Wickham Court.
Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds fired and saw at least one car get hit at the time of the shooting.More >>