Valentine's Day meal: Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail with a Pomegranate Sage Martini

MADISON (WKOW) -- f you're looking for a way to impress your sweetie this Valentine's Day, surf and turf may be the way to go. And a local chef says it's not hard to make!
Chef Rod from Bonefish Grill in Madison says it may seem like a big undertaking, but this dish can be very easy to prepare and it'll taste like you've gone out to a restaurant. He visited the WKOW studios to show Wake Up Wisconsin viewers how to prepare Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf, along with a Pomegranate Sage Martini.
The recipes are below. Click on the video to see a demonstration.
Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf
2 each 6 oz beef filet steaks
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Pinch Sea salt
Pinch black pepper
2 each 4-5 oz cold water Lobster Tail
Pinch Old Bay seasoning
¼ cup butter, melted
1 each fresh lemon
For the Filet
Season beef filets with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned filets for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill filet for 3-4 minutes on each side.
For the Lobster
Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate.
Helpful Hints:
* Serve with your favorite seasonal vegetable. Asparagus work well; you can steam them with the lobster.
* Roast some small creamer potatoes seasoned with parsley butter.
* Ask your seafood supplier if they can cut your lobster tails for you, as this will save you some time.
* Serve with warm butter on side for dipping
Pomegranate Sage Martini
Ingredients: Volume:
Your favorite vodka 1.5 oz
Fresh Sage Simple Syrup 1 oz
POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice 1 oz
Cointreau OR similar orange/flavored liqueur .25 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1 oz
Angostura Bitters 2 dashes
Pasteurized Egg Whites .50 oz (optional)
Method to Mixing:
* Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.
* Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.
* Strain into a frozen martini glass.
* Garnish with fresh sage leaf for garnish.
Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:
Bring a 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or super fine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover & refrigerate for 24-48 flavors. Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.
Helpful Hints:
* The orange liqueur (Cointreau or similar) is going to add a bit of balance to the martini but not a ton of flavor, so tweak the flavor of cordial that you use to best accommodate the flavors that you love.
o For a richer flavor, use a liqueur like Grand Marnier. For a sweeter orange flavor, use Cointreau.
o For something different, try Solerno blood orange liqueur to give a unique spin.
o For an alternate to orange liqueur, use St. Germain elderflower liqueur or Domaine de Canton ginger liquer for a unique spin.
* The egg whites are a flavor enhancer and will bring the full flavor of pomegranate to the center stage as well as a balancing agent to effectively balance between the right amount of sweet & savory.
* Without the egg whites, pull back slightly on the Pomegranate juice depending upon sweetness desired.
* Don’t forget the bitters. It’s a key element to the perfect balance in this martini.
* For perfect aromatics, clap the fresh sage between your hands before garnishing the martini. This will release the oils and bring the aroma to the forefront.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.