Valentine's Day meal: Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail with a Pomegranate Sage Martini

MADISON (WKOW) -- f you're looking for a way to impress your sweetie this Valentine's Day, surf and turf may be the way to go. And a local chef says it's not hard to make!

Chef Rod from Bonefish Grill in Madison says it may seem like a big undertaking, but this dish can be very easy to prepare and it'll taste like you've gone out to a restaurant. He visited the WKOW studios to show Wake Up Wisconsin viewers how to prepare Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf, along with a Pomegranate Sage Martini.

The recipes are below. Click on the video to see a demonstration.

Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf

2 each 6 oz beef filet steaks 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Pinch Sea salt Pinch black pepper 2 each 4-5 oz cold water Lobster Tail Pinch Old Bay seasoning ¼ cup butter, melted 1 each fresh lemon For the Filet Season beef filets with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned filets for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill filet for 3-4 minutes on each side. For the Lobster Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate. Helpful Hints: * Serve with your favorite seasonal vegetable. Asparagus work well; you can steam them with the lobster. * Roast some small creamer potatoes seasoned with parsley butter. * Ask your seafood supplier if they can cut your lobster tails for you, as this will save you some time. * Serve with warm butter on side for dipping

Pomegranate Sage Martini