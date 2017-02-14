National Donor Day: The Gift of Sight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 100-year-old Madison woman is living proof that the gift of sight changes lives.

Louise Rickert just had a big birthday. She turned 100 in January. And she has some advice on how to get there. “I'm a farm girl, that's maybe one advantage,” laughed Rickert. “Stay active, that's important … I got a good appetite here!”

But when she was in her 80s, she wasn't sure her sight would survive. “It was terrible,” Rickert remembered. “I couldn't see. You know, I was just desperate."

Her doctor, Dr. Christopher Croasdale of SSM Health, told her she was a good candidate for a cornea transplant. “I'll never forget that... he said Louise, I can help you,” Rickert recalled. “I can do surgery on your eyes. I said oooooh really?"

That's where the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin comes in. “Unlike organ donation, a cornea is very very widely able to be used,” said Executive Director Darice Langham. “I can recover a cornea from you, and most people would be able to accept that."

“Then he explained to me what he would do,” said Rickert. “So well, let's do it! I can't see anyway, so come on, let's do it. So we did it!" A second surgery came a year later, when she was 83. “It was such a success, we went ahead and did the other one."

Now it's been almost 20 years, and Rickert's eyes are in great shape. “I'm not complaining about my eyesight, I'll tell ya that. It's wonderful,” Rickert said.

Now she gets to live life on her terms. She gets to read, which has always been a favorite hobby. Along with her weekly adult beverage. “After church we go out to breakfast and I have my screwdriver,” said Rickert.

There's generally no upper age limit for corneal transplantation, and Rickert is proof of that. When asked, she couldn't even remember how her recovery was, so she concluded it must've been “uneventful”.

“It's a great gift, to see,” said Rickert. Langham called it “a miracle”.

Click here for more information about becoming a donor.