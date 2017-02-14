National Donor Day: The Gift of Sight

Severe weather moved through Rock County and other parts of southern Wisconsin, knocking down power lines and trees as high winds swept through the region along with lightning and thunder. On the 300-block of West Racine Street, the wind was no match for one tree as it split in half and fell on top of a home.More >>
A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died.
Meteorologist Star Derry shows us there were hundreds of storm reports from Wednesday's severe weather.
Due to the storms, Whitewater Unified School District will not have school Thursday, May 18th.
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus performs its last show this weekend.
Officials said the southern part of Rusk County saw a tornado touchdown in several places.
State emergency officials are juggling multiple responsibilities, severe weather damage in Barron County and more severe storms moving into Southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.
One person is dead after a car versus semi crash in the Township of Ashippun in Dodge County Wednesday morning.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a community response team was deployed to a Madison shooting scene for the first time, as an experiment to help glean critical information, and facilitate emergency services to those affected by the violence
Court records show a person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in Westport had a six year old child in his car, when he was later contacted by officers over suspicion of drunken driving
Ella's Deli on E. Washington Avenue is up for sale.
UW-Madison reported their Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning.
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.
