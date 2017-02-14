Janesville SWAT Team to have training session - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville SWAT Team to have training session

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville SWAT Team will be conducting a training session on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The training will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 632 Delavan Drive in Janesville.

As part of the training, the department will be using the Lenco Bearcat Rescue vehicle as part of the training exercise.

