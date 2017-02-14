Meister guilty of felonies in bicyclist's death

Prosecutors and detectives say a Brooklyn man was on the wrong side of the road and had drug paraphernalia in his truck when he hit and killed a bicyclist.

Prosecutors and detectives say a Brooklyn man was on the wrong side of the road and had drug paraphernalia in his truck when he hit and killed a bicyclist.

An attorney for the man accused in the fatal, hit and run of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon says the man thought he hit a deer and went on to his landscaping job.

An attorney for the man accused in the fatal, hit and run of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon says the man thought he hit a deer and went on to his landscaping job.

Berel was hit and killed near the intersection of Hillcrest Lane and Lincoln Road in Oregon early Friday morning. He was riding his bike as part of his training for an upcoming triathlon when a truck hit him and never stopped.

Berel was hit and killed near the intersection of Hillcrest Lane and Lincoln Road in Oregon early Friday morning. He was riding his bike as part of his training for an upcoming triathlon when a truck hit him and never stopped.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a man hit and killed while bicycling in Dane County Friday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a man hit and killed while bicycling in Dane County Friday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Brooklyn man pleads guilty to two felony crimes - including homicide by vehicular use with a controlled substance - in connection with the traffic death of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon in August.

In exchange for entering the two guilty pleas Tuesday, two homicide-related charges against 35-year old Kevin Meister were dropped by prosecutors.



Meister hit and killed 33-year old bicyclist Shelton Berel, after witnesses saw Meister's truck weaving prior to the collision.



Meister also entered guilty pleas Tuesday to theft charges in a separate case. Three other charges against Meister in connection with his fatal collision with the bicyclist can be considered by the judge when Meister is sentenced later this year.