Meister guilty of felonies in bicyclist's death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meister guilty of felonies in bicyclist's death

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Meister Kevin Meister

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Brooklyn man pleads guilty to two felony crimes  - including homicide by vehicular use with a controlled substance - in connection with the traffic death of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon in August.

In exchange for entering the two guilty pleas Tuesday, two homicide-related charges against 35-year old Kevin Meister were dropped by prosecutors.

Meister hit and killed 33-year old bicyclist Shelton Berel, after witnesses saw Meister's truck weaving prior to the collision.

Meister also entered guilty pleas Tuesday to theft charges in a separate case.  Three other charges against Meister in connection with his fatal collision with the bicyclist can be considered by the judge when Meister is sentenced later this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.