Complaint: three taser deployments, baton unable to stop campus attacker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Marshall man authorities say harassed bystanders near a UW-Madison campus dormitory kept resisting police officers, despite being hit be a baton, and three, separate deployments of a taser.



18-year old Isaac Ziegler appeared in Dane County court Tuesday on felony charges of resisting officers and causing substantial bodily harm, and misdemeanor charges. He was given a signature bond and banned from the UW-Madison campus.

A criminal complaint states Ziegler Saturday grabbed a woman student as she walked near residence halls, and charged at a residence hall house fellow before the man locked himself in a dormitory for protection.



The complaint says Ziegler hit himself in the head as officers attempted to take him into custody, and officers were hurt as Ziegler shrugged off the taser and baton and kept struggling with officers. A police officials say Ziegler is believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance.