My Brother's Keeper

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- February 1st, 2017. National Signing Day.

A day where student-athletes put pen to paper and officially sign their national letters of intent. At Madison Memorial High, four students took a big big step in their athletic careers but for Chris Knight, the 6'7" basketball star for the Spartans, this is a dream he never thought would be attainable.



"I didn't think I was ever going to go to division 1 basketball. And at that moment, I realized I was fulfilling my dream."

The dream a possibility, thanks to his big brother, Roger, who raised him these past four years.

THE OFFER

In 2013, Chris was living with his parents in Queens Village, New York, when his father suddenly was let go from his accounting job.



"And it was kinda tough for me to go to another private school for high school because that would be super expensive, " Chris said as he reflects on the financial pressure his family was soon to endure.

But at that moment, big brother stepped in.



"It wasn't a very difficult decision. My parents didn't ask me to do it, you know. I basically offered, " Roger told WKOW. "I said, you know what, just send him out here and I'll see what I can do and help him out."



"I admit I didn't want to at first, but I realized that I had to make the best of it, " Chris explained. "Sometimes you have to have some challenges and you got to accept them and embrace them."

THE BOND



21 years apart, the brothers relationship is unlike any other.



"It's not so much trying to be a parent," Says Roger, a dad with three kids of his own. "It's more or less trying to help them learn how to make decisions for himself."



As a former linebacker for the Wisconsin Badgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roger played a crucial role in helping his baby brother land a D1 scholarship.



And at the end of the school year, when Chris departs for Dartmouth, saying goodbye won't be easy.

"I don't like to think about it too much."

"Yeah I'm gonna miss him a lot."

