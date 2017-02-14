Monroe teen killed in car crash donates kidneys, pancreas and eyes

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe woman continues the grieve over the death of her teenage son in a car crash last week, but she is also able to feel a sense of happiness.

"This is Joseph with his pretty brown eyes," Mom Carrie Wyss said holding a picture of her son Joe.

"Hopefully somebody gets his eyes, maybe someday, I'll be able to look into them again," she added on this National Donor Awareness Day.

Her son's kidneys were transplanted this weekend, but says Joe's pancreas and eyes have yet to be matched. Even still, she says her son's decision is already bringing her comfort.

"Just to know his presence is around, is amazing," Carrie said about her son's generous gift.

She says he signed off to become a donor last month.

"A month ago, maybe that was the first thing on his permit he checked off," Carrie said.

Because of that simple act, she believes her son's legacy will live on.

"To continue helping after he's gone is something I'll never forget," Carrie said. "I can know that he's still in the presence of other people, knowing he gave them a tremendous gift,"she added.