Local businesses are seeing the pros and cons with above average temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- As temperatures reach above average, local businesses are seeing the pros and cons of unusual February weather.

Workers at Mermaid Car Wash on Madison's west side say "business has been good" so far this week.

"The roads are dry, and the cars are dirty wherever you look," said manager Dan Sainsbury.

Sainsbury says they expect to see an early boost in business this weekend when temperatures reach 20 to 25 degrees above average.

"As long as conditions are perfect, we expect to be busy," said Sainsbury.

But it's a much quieter scene at Greg's Lawn and Snow.

"It's terrible for us, just terrible," said owner Greg Cerro, who has had no calls so far in February. "Back in January when we had all that snow, we were busy for 20 to 30 hours straight, now we don't even have an hour of work to do."

Now, Cerro says he has over 100 tons of unused salt piles and no money to pay his employees, who he's had to lay off.

"They're calling for work, but there's no work available right now," said Cerro, who's only seeing his bills pile up. "All the bills are coming in, and there's no money being made at all."

With more warm weather expected later this week, and no snow in the forecast, Cerro worries about the future of his business.

"I hope this is not the end of our snow season, if it is, there's a lot of companies going under and I might be one of them," said Cerro.