Madison man apologizes to police for crash, before being arrested on his 4th OWI offense

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is under arrest tonight after police say he a apologized to them following a crash involving several vehicles Saturday night.

43-year-old, Daniel Blake, was arrested for his fourth OWI offense, after authorities say his car rear ended another vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 12, near Old Sauk Road, causing a chain reaction pile-up.

Blake's vehicle sustained extensive damage, blocking parts of the busy highway before his car was towed.

No injuries were reported.