New snow leopard greets the public in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Love is in the air at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Tuesday, the snow leopard named Orya made her debut.

She's still a little shy, but she's getting comfortable in her new home.

Orya was brought in from Switzerland in hopes she'll mate with the zoo's male snow leopard, Asa.

"So it's important to have populations of snow leopards in zoos so people can see them, fall in love with them and support them in the wild," zookeeper Amanda Ista told WISN.

Right now, Orya is living in her own enclosure.

Eventually, she'll move in with Asa.