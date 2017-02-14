New snow leopard greets the public in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New snow leopard greets the public in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Love is in the air at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
    Tuesday, the snow leopard named Orya made her debut.
    She's still a little shy, but she's getting comfortable in her new home.
    Orya was brought in from Switzerland in hopes she'll mate with the zoo's male snow leopard, Asa.
    "So it's important to have populations of snow leopards in zoos so people can see them, fall in love with them and support them in the wild," zookeeper Amanda Ista told WISN.
    Right now, Orya is living in her own enclosure.
    Eventually, she'll move in with Asa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.