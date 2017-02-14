DeForest boys advance in hockey postseason - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DeForest boys advance in hockey postseason

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -

The DeForest boy's hockey team overcame an early 1-0 deficit against Viroqua. The Norskies scored six unanswered goals to win their WIAA postseason opener 6-1. DeForest advances to face Reedsburg on Thursday night.

