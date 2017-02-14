Memorial skates past McFarland in opening round of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- In the opening round of the sectional 6 playoffs, Madison Memorial defeated McFarland 5-2 at Madison Ice Arena Tuesday night.

Memorial's TJ Greene and Cal Peterson found the back of the net in the opening period to take a commanding 2-nil lead.

McFarland would sound the horn twice, but Memorial would put up three more tallies by the end of it.

Memorial moves on to face second seeded Sun Prairie. The Cardinals will host round two Thursday at 8 p.m.