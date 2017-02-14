Memorial skates past McFarland in opening round of playoffs

In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
Police say an 18-year-old woman killed by a car that plowed through pedestrians in Times Square was a tourist from Portage, Michigan.More >>
Just two days after a tornado destroyed his home, one Barron County man is reunited with two faces he thought he may never see again.More >>
Wisconsin's economy is doing well in many respects, with rising wages and an unemployment rate of just 3.2 percent - well below the national average.More >>
Wisconsin technical college students will not see a tuition freeze next fall, after Republicans on the legislature's Joint Finance Committee voted to reject that proposal from Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) Wednesday.More >>
Doctors say incidents of swimmer's ear are increasing as the weather gets warmer.More >>
Fox News is reporting their former president, Roger Ailes, has died.More >>
A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died.More >>
On May 9, Republican leaders of the state legislature's budget committee voted to restore a previously troubled loan program at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and defended their decision to proceed despite knowing a new audit report would be released this week. That audit shows it might have been wise to wait.More >>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigationMore >>
The Madison Area Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that a new exciting Public Art Project is coming to the Madison area in spring of 2018.More >>
