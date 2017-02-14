Waunakee hockey advances in overtime thriller - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee hockey advances in overtime thriller

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -

The Waunakee boy's hockey team edged Monona Grove in an overtime thriller to open WIAA Tournament play. The Warriors won 4-3.

Monona Grove rallied from a 3-1 hole to force overtime. Wyatt Knipfer scored with 17 seconds left to force the extra period. Waunakee's Zane Marshman scored the lone goal in overtime to send the Warriors on to the second round. They'll travel to Verona on Thursday.

