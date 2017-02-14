Flames burst from house in Portage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flames burst from house in Portage

Posted: Updated:
Pictures courtesy of Portage Fire Dept. Pictures courtesy of Portage Fire Dept.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Firefighters in Portage say flames were shooting up to the roof when they got to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out on a home on East Conant Street around 9:30 a.m.

The house is considered a total loss.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

