Meth on the rise in Sauk County, making comeback statewide

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's an ominous warning from law enforcement: Methamphetamine is making a comeback in Wisconsin. But there's one county that's seen the resurgence of the drug firsthand.

Authorities in Sauk County say they've seen the drug again and again during drug busts.

"Sauk County has definitely seen a resurgence of methamphetamine. Not in the distant path, we are dealing with heroin, heroin, heroin," said Lieutenant Christopher Zunker. He oversees the Sauk County deputies on the Sauk County Drug Task force, which consists of law enforcement officers from several different departments.

It comes after an announcement last week by law enforcement. FBI agents in the state said they are handling as many meth cases as heroin cases across the state. Since 2011, officials say the use of methamphetamine has grown by as much as 300% in Wisconsin.

Zunker says the reason for the switch to meth is the dangerous reality of heroin.

"I honestly think the drug addicts have become scared to use heroin. So they can still get high using methamphetamine, while not running the risk of a heroin overdose," Zunker added.

However, this time, many users are no longer making the meth themselves due to the main ingredient for the drug, pseudoephedrine, no longer being sold over the counter.

"We're seeing a lot of Mexican methamphetamine," Zunker added.

He says those drugs are being shipped through several drug routes with nearly 70% of it traveling through Dane County.

"Many of our investigations lead from an arrest in Sauk County back down into Dane County and specifically to Madison and the surrounding areas," Zunker said.

His deputies are doing what they can, but Zunker fears the worst is yet to come.

"Methamphetamine could certainly rise to the epidemic that heroin became and I think it could do so quickly if it hasn't already," he added.