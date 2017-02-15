Portage woman arrested on 5th OWI charge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 37-year-old woman is in Dane County Jail after being arrested for her fifth OWI offense, following an accident, Tuesday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on northbound USH 51, near Anderson Rd, in the Town of Burke.

Authorities say Jennifer Alford, of Portage, was driving erratically, repeatedly striking the vehicle she was traveling behind.

Alford was cited for felony OWI, Operating after Revocation, Inattentive Driving, and Unsafe Lane Deviation.



