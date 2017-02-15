Teen buys roses for every girl in school - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen buys roses for every girl in school

HOLMEN (WKOW) -- Valentine's day is about sharing the love..

A Wisconsin teenager made sure every girl in his school felt special Tuesday.

Zack Peterson is a senior at Holmen High School, north of La Crosse.

After weeks of planning, hours of prep work, and $450, he had a surprise for every girl in school on Valentine's Day, a rose for each one of them.

"I just can't believe it," says Maddy Piotrowski. "This is the first time I've ever gotten flowers from anyone."

"I don't have a boyfriend, so I wouldn't be getting anything else, which I know a lot of other girls are, so this was really nice," says Abigail Peterson.

The flowers weren't just for the students.

All the ladies in the building got one and Zack's mom got a bouquet.

