March of Dimes provides special Valentine's Day gift to NICU bab - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

March of Dimes provides special Valentine's Day gift to NICU babies

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Moms and dads with babies in the NICU got a special gift on Valentine's Day from the March of Dimes.

A March of Dimes volunteer created special "hearts" to hand out to parents of NICU babies at Meriter Hospital. It was a chance for families to celebrate love and bond with their baby during a difficult time.

Each heart came with this message: 

Hand to Hand, Heart to Heart

Heartfelt love to share.

Place this heart against your chest

And parent’s love you’ll share.

 Then place this heart in baby’s bed, throughout each passing day.

Another chance to show you care, in a unique and loving way.

 Your baby will always remember, your presence.

As parents you will always cherish, this special gift of love

 We hope this small gift, brings a little joy during this difficult time.

 The developmental hearts have been hand crafted just for you

by one of our amazing volunteers Lorraine.

 By partnering together, we hope to spread the love,

 March of Dimes, Madison, WI

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.