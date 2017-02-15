New episode of 'Discover Wisconsin' features Evansville, Janesville

EVANSVILLE/JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The state tourism show Discover Wisconsin is celebrating 30 seasons and its new episode is right in our backyards.

Mariah Haberman, one of the hosts of the show, traveled to her home town of Evansville for the episode. Nearby Janesville is also featured in the show running February 18 at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW. You can check out a preview here.

Mariah says even she discovered new things about where she grew up. "Things change over time or you find something new you didn't know about."

Discover Wisconsin is also in its 30th season and staff have some special "throw-back" things planned for its website.