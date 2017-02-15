Probe into Trump aides' Russia communications

MADISON (WKOW) -- Intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials are now saying that during the presidential campaign, senior Trump advisors were in "constant communication" with Russians.

One of those senior Trump advisors apparently included former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, is calling for an independent investigation into Flynn and his pre-inauguration contact with Russia's U.S. ambassador. "General Flynn's resignation is not the end of the story. It is merely the beginning," says Schumer. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, is also saying the Senate will likely investigate. There are some Republicans who don't think the investigation is necessary, namely Rand Paul.

The communications between people associated with the Trump campaign and senior Russian officials were intercepted during routine intelligence collection. U.S. officials have emphasized that communications between campaign staff and foreign governments is not unusual. There has been no judgment on the intent of these conversations. However, they are raising red flags because of the frequency and level of Trump advisors involved.

Paul Manafort is also one of the Trump advisors accused of regularly communicating with Russia during the campaign. He was President Trump's campaign chairman at the time. Manafort has denied that he was in contact with Russian operatives saying, "That is 100-percent not true."