A new, classy spin on ridesharing launches in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've likely heard of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. A Madison man is putting his own twist on a new transportation network company, called Alfred.

Think of Alfred like this -- a marriage between the black car service popular in places like New York and ridesharing companies launched in California. They are meet in the middle conceptually and geographically for Alfred's initial launch in Madison.

Creator, Josh Massey, likes to call it "Madison's new, elite car service." He came up with the idea while living and working in Chicago. Transportation network companies were a game changer for city living, but he thought they were lacking something. "You couldn't hire the same person twice, and there's kind of an inconsistent product," says Massey. "We feel that people want to have that personal relationship with their driver."

Your "Alfred" is your like personal chauffeur, Massey explains, but the idea behind it is something people of all walks of life know; download app, request ride, car arrives. The car is a little more posh though, with a professional driver. "We have drivers that are not only just getting you safely from one place to the next, but they are also kind of more of a concierge to the city and to southern Wisconsin," says Massey.

Massey thinks Madison is the perfect place to launch Alfred. "It's just a really great tech community. You can kind of feel it growing and building as we go," says Massey.

Right now, Alfred will take you all around Wisconsin and even to the twin cities or Chicago, but Massey's goal is to take the company national.

Massey has already hired about 20 professional drivers, and he is looking to double that, bringing more jobs to the area. Alfred will first be available for Apple users in the App Store by searching Ride Alfred. The Android version is coming soon.