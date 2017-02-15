Mayville police chief put on administrative leave pending internal investigation

MAYVILLE, WI (WKOW) -- The City of Mayville police chief has been placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Mayor Rob Boelk released a statement saying the city on Feb. 6, the city became aware of an allegation involving the Mayville Police Chief, Christopher MacNeill, that happened in 2011. Three days later, the mayor put Chief MacNeill on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Captain Ryan Vossekuil says the investigation is limited to just Chief MacNeill and does not involve any other officers or employees of the Mayville Police Department. "The city is safe and well protected," Capt. Vossekuil said in a statement.

