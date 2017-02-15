Local non-profit prepares to host date night with a purpose

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The faith based nonprofit Shelter from the Storms Ministries, Inc. is getting ready to host their annual event, "Date Night with a Purpose."

On Tuesday, Cynthia Whiteaker and Kerri Kane stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to about the shelter and their upcoming fundraiser.

In December 2015, the organization procured a building on Emerald Terrace and began the deconstruction process to prepare the building and green space for thirteen rooms, counseling space, a library and a playground. They have also begin their Building Hope Campaign to help the organization raise funds to make it all possible.

When the organization began in 2011, there were 70 homeless families registered in the Sun Prairie area school district.

On Saturday, February 19 a Gala will be hosted for the shelter. Gala for Shelter is a night to dress up, visit with friends, relax, and enjoy fabulous passed hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar and silent auction.

Tickets are $50.00 per person and proceeds will benefit Shelter from the Storm Ministries.

Click here for ticket information.