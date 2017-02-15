Golf show to give back to local veterans

MADISON (WKOW) -- The warmer weather this weekend is just in time for the Greater Madison Golf Show.

This year, the show will honor local members of the military by offering free admission to all visitors with a valid military ID or proof of service. The event, taking place February 17-19, offers the opportunity to explore the latest in golf.

In addition to free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel, Greater Madison Golf Show will provide all attendees with a free round of golf from Old Hickory Golf Club. The first 1,000 general attendees each day will also receive a free sleeve of golf balls.

“We’re so happy to continue the tradition of free admission for all veterans and active duty military,” said Jay Royle, Director of Greater Madison Golf Show. “It’s the least we can do for the sacrifice these men and women make on a daily basis.”

Tickets for the Greater Madison Golf Show are $8 per person, and are free for ages 12 and under.

Click here for more information.