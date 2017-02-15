The Latest: Boy, 14, accused of fatally shooting 2 brothers

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on a 14-year-old boy charged in the fatal shootings of two teenage brothers in suburban Milwaukee (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Prosecutors filed charges against a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting two teenage brothers during a failed attempt to rob them of money and marijuana at a house in a Milwaukee suburb.

Charging documents filed Wednesday say Spencer Brian Lewis told investigators he did not plan on hurting anyone but became scared when he got into a struggle with one of the victims during the attempted robbery.

Killed in the shootings Sunday in West Ellis were 17-year-old Trajan Edwards and 19-year-old Croshian "CJ" Edwards.

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Lewis as an adult. He faces two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted armed robbery.

Court records did not list an attorney for Lewis.

A 13-year-old boy who authorities say was Lewis' accomplice is expected to be charged as a juvenile.

------

7:40 a.m.

A second teen has died after being shot along with his brother during an apparent attempted robbery in a Milwaukee suburb.

Seventeen-year-old Trajan Edwards was pronounced dead Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital. His 19-year-old brother Croshian "CJ" Edwards Jr. died Sunday after the two were shot at a residence in West Allis.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for the shooting.

The victims' uncle, Eric Darrington, tells WITI-TV (http://bit.ly/2kJCQNx ) the outpouring of love from schoolmates at West Allis Central High School has been touching. He says dozens of visitors came to the hospital Monday alone.