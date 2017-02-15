"Winter Fest" to proceed as usual despite record warmth - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

"Winter Fest" to proceed as usual despite record warmth

Despite record warmth this weekend "Winter Fest" is still going on as scheduled. 

Officials were at Elver Park, the new location of the event, making snow earlier today. Snow guns on site can make 300 gallons of snow per minute and have dropped 400 truck-loads since December. This year's event will host the High School State Ski Sprint Championships for the first time.

Yuriy Gusev, the event's founder, says there is a lot to look forward to, "At this point, all the events are on as it was planned. And if we need to adjust a little bit, we'll have to do that." The exception is ice skating, which is canceled due to the thin ice.

?Winter Fest is this Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 9:30 pm. Here is the full schedule list: http://www.winter-fest.com/

