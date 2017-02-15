Gov. Walker says Reince Priebus is "fine" despite persistent rumors his job is in jeopardy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin native Reince Priebus seems to be turning to Republican friends here in the Badger State for advice as he fends off attacks from the alt-right media.

Gov. Walker said he talked to Priebus over the weekend about a number of things, including rumors that his job as President Donald Trump's chief-of-staff could be in jeopardy.

Breitbart.com ran an article Tuesday that essentially blamed Priebus for the downfall of former NSA Director Michael Flynn - who resigned after just 24 days - as well as the botched rollout of the travel ban executive order that has been put on hold by federal judges.

Breitbart used to be run by Donald Trump's other number two - Chief Strategist Steve Bannon - who many see as winning a power struggle with Priebus.

That article came after the head of another alt-right site called Newsmax questioned Priebus's future in the administration last weekend.

"There's all sorts of buzz and all sorts of stories. I think he's doing fine. You know, there's some unique challenges with someone who hasn't had a long political background (Trump) operating in a city that is as highly political as it is," said Gov. Walker. "I think Reince has done a good job with that."

Governor Walker said it seems clear President Trump is running the White House the way he ran his business - which is different than how most politicians operate - including himself.

The Governor said he tried to relay his own experiences with rumors and innuendo during the height of the 2011 Act 10 protests, but said he can imagine it's that times 1,000 for people working in the White House right now.