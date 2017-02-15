Bill would prevent candidates like Jill Stein from requesting recounts in future state elections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dr. Jill Stein's quixotic recount effort didn't change the outcome of Wisconsin's 2016 presidential election, but it could bring about a change in state law.

The Green Party nominee got just 1.1 percent of the vote in Wisconsin last November, but was able to trigger a statewide recount simply by asking for one and coming up with the money to pay for it.

Stein alleged election fraud had contributed to President Donald Trump's win in Wisconsin and at least two other states.

With end-of-the-year tax bill mailing deadlines looming, local clerks across Wisconsin had to spend two weeks devoting all of their resources to completing the recount so ten state Republicans could cast their electoral college votes by mid-December.

"If you've got someone who's in third or fourth place, I think a lot of people - regardless of party - kind of rolled their eyes when that happened," said Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin).

Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said he heard a number of local election officials express disappointment with the recount, including Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.

"Why can a candidate who gets one percent do this?," was the question Sen. LeMahieu said he was asked by clerks repeatedly.

Now, Sen. Lemahieu wants to make sure a candidate in Stein's position can never successfully request a recount again.

"What this bill does is - it limits it to a person finishes within one percent of the winner," said Sen. Lemahieu.

Gov. Walker said he's not sure what the exact percentage should be, but is on board with the spirit of the proposal,.

"I think it makes sense that if it's close, people should have a right to have a recount," said Gov. Walker. "But it should be within a reasonable margin."

"It's also interesting that Hillary Clinton could have actually asked for the recount under the provisions of this bill, because it was less than one percent that she lost by," said Sen. LeMahieu.

A candidate who finished within one percent of the winner would still have to pay for the cost of a recount under the bill.

The state would still pick up the tab for recounts in elections decided by .25 percent or less.



Sen. LeMahieu is still looking for additional co-sponsors for the bill, but expects to introduce it soon.