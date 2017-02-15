New DNR estimates show hunters took more deer in 2016 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New DNR estimates show hunters took more deer in 2016

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated data showing hunters killed roughly 4,280 more deer this past hunting season than they did in 2015.

Updated information released by the DNR on February 7th, show hunters took 202,338 deer during the season, but found the purchase of hunting licenses was down from 2015 by 13,510 licenses.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.