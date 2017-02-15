Edgerton dog wins 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog show

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin german shepherd has won the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Rumor and her breeder, Kent Boyles, of Kenlyn Kennel in Edgerton, competed against 2,800 dogs from 49 states and 16 foreign countries.

The 5-year-old german shepherd spent Wednesday celebrating her win by eating steak at Sardi's in New York City.

Boyles says she'll be having some downtime when they return home.

"Probably going to wind up taking her home, she's going to chill out for a couple of months and then probably when she gets ready we will try to find an appropriate date for her," said Boyles, who plans to breed Rumor.

Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan says the city is in talks to do something special for the winning canine when she returns home.

"I'll speak with the Mayor this evening to see if he has any connections or knows of any connections to the owner, and if we get some insurance that the owner would some community event then we would go to try to organize that event," said Flanigan.

According to Flanigan, ideas include; a parade and a local dog show where Edgerton residents will get to see Rumor up close in action.

At this time, no special event in Edgerton has been officially set.