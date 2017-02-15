Redistricting attorneys could be paid more than $175,000

Dane County Sheriff's officials Friday identified the person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in the Town of Westport, and court records show the man was found slumped over the wheel with a child in his car, three hours after the crashMore >>
Madison police are investigating another armed robbery, after a seeing several of them this week.More >>
Friends of the man killed Tuesday night are remembering him as a great man. Ronald Blomberg lived next door to Eric Gavin, the lone fatality in Tuesday's twister.More >>
ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) -- Separate school bus crashes on opposite sides of the state have killed two drivers and sent students to the hospital.More >>
A couple from Sheboygan, Wisconsin was in the middle of Times Square when a car plowed through a crowd, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 others.More >>
Five people other people previously had been taken into custody, shortly after the September shooting.More >>
Eight months after the shooting death of a 25-year-old Madison man on McDivitt Road, U.S. Marshals say they've arrested a suspect in Chicago.More >>
Many people drove their cars to work Friday, but others were biking to their jobs for National Bike to Work Day.More >>
ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) -- Separate school bus crashes on opposite sides of the state have killed two drivers and sent students to the hospital.More >>
Wisconsin's law enforcement community paused to remember Friday, coming to the State Capitol for the state's annual memorial ceremony for fallen officers.More >>
Downtown Madison now has a new hotel, which tourism officials say they've been hoping for, to bring more people to town.More >>
Two armed robberies late Sunday night in Madison could be the work of the same suspect.More >>
Nearly two decades after a Beloit Police officer died from injuries he suffered in the line of duty, the patrolman is honored for his sacrifice.More >>
People in a neighborhood on Madison’s south side are looking for answers and accountability after a recent shooting.More >>
Minutes matter in a cardiac incident and experts say the state is not doing enough to make sure people can get the help they need.More >>
