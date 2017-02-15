State superintendent candidate says opponent made offer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State superintendent candidate says opponent made offer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A candidate for state superintendent says an opponent offered him a $150,000 job in the state Department of Public Instruction if he dropped out of the race.

John Humphries made the allegation against Lowell Holtz on Wednesday during a debate on WISN-AM radio. They are both challenging incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers.

Holtz called Humphries' allegations a "bunch of liberal BS." Holtz says unnamed business people asked him and Humphries to discuss options for working together and that ideas were thrown around but "there was no specific proposal."

Humphries says they met in December before they officially filed to run for the seat.

The primary is Feb. 21 and the top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.

