Gov. Walker: No state action needed on refugee's lawsuit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker: No state action needed on refugee's lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says state attorneys shouldn't intervene in a Syrian refugee's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The refugee now resides in Wisconsin. He filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging Trump's ban. The man contends his wife and young daughter are still in danger in Syria and Trump's order halted his efforts to bring them here.

Walker told reporters Wednesday that he didn't see a connection between the lawsuit and protecting Wisconsin residents and the state should stay out of the matter. He added that terrorism in Europe has led him to believe that the United States should focus on thoroughly vetting immigrants.

Attorney General Brad Schimel's spokesman didn't immediately return a message.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.