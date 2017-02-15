Gov. Walker: No state action needed on refugee's lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says state attorneys shouldn't intervene in a Syrian refugee's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The refugee now resides in Wisconsin. He filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging Trump's ban. The man contends his wife and young daughter are still in danger in Syria and Trump's order halted his efforts to bring them here.

Walker told reporters Wednesday that he didn't see a connection between the lawsuit and protecting Wisconsin residents and the state should stay out of the matter. He added that terrorism in Europe has led him to believe that the United States should focus on thoroughly vetting immigrants.

Attorney General Brad Schimel's spokesman didn't immediately return a message.