MPD: man arrested for stealing textbooks off of student's porch

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say four new textbooks worth hundreds of dollars were stolen off of a student's front porch on N. Bassett St. Tuesday morning.

Police say 46-year-old Benjamin John Franklin Woody, Jr. brought the stolen books to The University Book Store several hours later and tried to sell them ,but employees had recognized the man from past pawn activity and refused to make the purchase.

Staff members also located the empty box the books were delivered in on top of one of the store's free lockers. It contained the victim's name, mailing address, and tracking information showing the package had just been delivered that morning.

Officers were able to find the suspect in the downtown area and he was arrested for theft.