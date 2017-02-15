Driver suspected of causing fatal collision jailed

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver suspected of causing a fatal collision Sunday on Highway 30 in Madison is in the Dane County jail.



Records show Madison Police officers transferred the 25-year old man from University Hospital and Clinics to the jail Monday evening. Sheriff's officials say he is in custody on a probation/parole hold.



Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says the collision between the man's car and a couple's SUV remains under investigation. Authorities say the speed of the car may have been a contributing factor, with the car going out of control.



Records show the man was released from prison two years ago after serving a sentence for falsely imprisoning a victim in Grant County.



Records also show one of the man's past crimes was illegally possessing prescription drugs.

Authorities say 37-year old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove was killed in the collision. His wife, 34-year old Jennifer U'Ren is in critical condition. The couple has twin, one-year old boys. Friends say the couple was en route to the Badgers' Sunday basketball game against Northwestern at the Kohl Center when the collision took place.



DeSpain declines to comment on the 25-year old driver's actions in the hours prior to the fatal collision. Because the driver faces no charges connected to the collision at this time, he is not being identified. Wisconsin Department of Corrections online data list the man as a Stoughton resident. His employer has yet to return a call from 27 News seeking comment.