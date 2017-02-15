CAUGHT ON CAM: Rio man captures footage of Bobcat spotted in his backyard

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A man in Rio captured amazing video of a Bobcat walking around his backyard.

Mark Fiene, of Rio, took photos and video of the big cat meandering around outside on Tuesday.

"I thought it was the greatest thing ever," said Fiene, who's been taking photos of wildlife all across Wisconsin since he was a kid. "It [the bobcat] just seemed to be in really good shape, and came by all the bird and squirrel scent that's around the feeders, it was just curious."

After checking out Fiene's bird feeders around his backyard, the wild animal trotted off into the woods.

According to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Research Scientist Nathan Roberts, "the Bobcat population has been increasing in Southern Wisconsin."

Roberts says the animal can be easier to spot in the northern part of the state, but they now know it can be found in every county.

"We know a lot less about Bobcats in the southern part of the state, we know they're there, and the population appears stable," said Roberts.

DNR officials warn, if you see a Bobcat outside, do not try to go out and pet it.

Still, according to Roberts, the animal does not pose any serious risk to humans.

As Fiene continues to snap photos of wildlife in his backyard, he's now on the lookout for a return by the "wild" cat.

"I'm spending a lot of time, scanning the edge of the woods, seeing if he might come back," said Fiene.

DNR officials say they're starting to focus their research on the bobcat population in Southern Wisconsin, through tracking devices and surveys given to wildlife hunters.

Right now, they say there are about 1,200 Bobcats in the southern part of the state.

