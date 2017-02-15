Antetokounmpo scores 33, Bucks hold off Nets 129-125

The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
Federal officials announced Friday the rollout of a nationwide alert system to help catch suspects accused of killing, hurting or threatening law enforcement officers.More >>
LANCASTER (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman is making waves after creating a dress made from over 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers.More >>
It's been one year since a Mosinee woman was fighting for her life after taking a wrong turn in the Arizona desert and falling nearly 100 feet from a cliff.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More >>
Downtown Madison now has a new hotel, which tourism officials say they've been hoping for, to bring more people to town.More >>
It will be some time before residents can return to Prairie Lake Estates in Chetek, after a deadly tornado passed through the area. But they're one step closer to home, thanks to the hard work of volunteers.More >>
While the Madison area has some relief from the rough weather Friday, severe storms continue in the southern plains.More >>
If you're planning a wedding or planning on going to one, a taco bar might be in your future.More >>
Police say an 18-year-old woman killed by a car that plowed through pedestrians in Times Square was a tourist from Portage, Michigan.More >>
Just two days after a tornado destroyed his home, one Barron County man is reunited with two faces he thought he may never see again.More >>
