Badgers women fall to No. 2 Maryland - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women fall to No. 2 Maryland

Posted: Updated:
College Park, MD (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin women's basketball team was no match for No. 2 Maryland. The Badgers fell 89-40 at the Xfinity Center.

Courtney Fredrickson led the way for the Badgers with 14 points. This was the third straight game she scored in double figures.

Wisconsin fell to 1-12 in the Big Ten. They are 6-20 overall. Maryland is 14-0 in Big Ten play, 26-1 overall.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers softball advances past Missouri in NCAA Tournament

    Badgers softball advances past Missouri in NCAA Tournament

    The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.

    More >>

  • UW-Whitewater baseball falls to UW-La Crosse

    UW-Whitewater baseball falls to UW-La Crosse

    The UW-Whitewater baseball will have to work it's way through the loser's bracket to earn another NCAA regional title. The Warhawks fell to conference rival UW-La Crosse 5-2 in the second round of the Midwest Regional. 

    More >>

    The UW-Whitewater baseball will have to work it's way through the loser's bracket to earn another NCAA regional title. The Warhawks fell to conference rival UW-La Crosse 5-2 in the second round of the Midwest Regional. 

    More >>

  • Bandy leads surging Brewers to 6-3 victory over Cubs

    Bandy leads surging Brewers to 6-3 victory over Cubs

    Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles, helping the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 rain-interrupted victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.    On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.   &nb...More >>
    Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles, helping the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 rain-interrupted victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.    On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.   &nb...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.