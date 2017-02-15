Badgers women fall to No. 2 Maryland

The Wisconsin women's basketball team was no match for No. 2 Maryland. The Badgers fell 89-40 at the Xfinity Center.

Courtney Fredrickson led the way for the Badgers with 14 points. This was the third straight game she scored in double figures.

Wisconsin fell to 1-12 in the Big Ten. They are 6-20 overall. Maryland is 14-0 in Big Ten play, 26-1 overall.