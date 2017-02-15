Madison man arrested for OWI after crashing into the porch of an - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for OWI after crashing into the porch of an apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 36-year-old Madison Man was arrested Tuesday after nearly running down a resident on the 1900 block of Winnebago St.

A 42-year-old resident was taking out the garbage when he was nearly hit by an out of control car.

The vehicle then jumped the curb, flew across the lawn before striking the front porch of an apartment building and rolling over.

Police say Ryan Martinez, the driver, was driving with a blood alcohol level of .27 over 3 times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Martinez was not seriously injured, unlike his car which incurred significant damage.

He was cited for OWI and an unsafe lane deviation.

